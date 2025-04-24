China denies trade talks with US, contradicts Trump's tariff war claims

Donald Trump. Speaking at a routine briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, “As far as I know, China and the US have not consulted or negotiated on the issue of tariffs, let alone reached an agreement.” China on Thursday, dismissed claims of any ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, contradicting recent statements made by US President. Speaking at a routine briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, “As far as I know, China and the US have not consulted or negotiated on the issue of tariffs, let alone reached an agreement.”

Guo’s remarks come in response to Trump’s claims a day earlier that the two countries were in direct contact and that progress on a tariff agreement was being made. When asked by reporters if negotiations were ongoing, Trump said, “Yeah, of course. Everyday.” Trump also said that the US was “actively” engaged with China and suggested that tariff rates would “come down substantially” as part of any future deal, though not be eliminated entirely.

“Actively. Everything is active. Everybody wants to be a part of what we’re doing,” Trump said.

tariff war was initiated by the US, and China’s stance is consistent and clear: we will fight if fight we must. Our doors are open, if the US wants to talk. Dialogue and negotiation must be equal, respectful and reciprocal.” However, Guo dismissed this narrative outright, reiterating China’s position: “Thiswas initiated by the US, and China’s stance is consistent and clear: we will fight if fight we must. Our doors are open, if the US wants to talk. Dialogue and negotiation must be equal, respectful and reciprocal.”

China’s Ministry of Commerce reiterated the Foreign Ministry’s position, issuing a similar statement denying any ongoing dialogue.

The conflicting statements highlight the current volatility in US-China trade relations, which have escalated sharply since Trump imposed steep ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on April 2. In response, Beijing retaliated, triggering a tit-for-tat cycle that has pushed tariffs on both sides to punishing levels. This led to US levies on Chinese imports reaching 145 per cent and China’s retaliatory tariffs hitting 125 per cent.

While the Trump administration has recently softened its tone, citing economic risks and market instability, Chinese officials remain adamant that no talks are happening behind the scenes.