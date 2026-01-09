We will hit them very hard: Trump on action if Iran kills protesters

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Iran that Washington would take tough action if Iranian authorities started killing people protesting across the country. Iran has seen widespread unrest due to a worsening economic crisis.

“I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots -- they have lots of riots -- if they do it, we are going to hit them very hard,” Trump said in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Trump’s remarks come amid growing protests in Iran over rising prices, unemployment and the sharp fall in the country’s currency.

ALSO READ: Protest-hit Iran watches US after Venezuela raid, fears broader threat Last week, Trump repeated his warning, saying that the US was ready to act if Iranian forces harmed peaceful protesters. “We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. What is happening in Iran? Protests linked to Iran’s deepening economic troubles have spread to at least 111 cities and towns, according to a BBC report. At least 35 people have been killed so far, and more than 2,000 have been arrested. On Thursday night, people in Tehran shouted slogans from their homes and gathered on the streets after a call for mass protests by Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi.

Soon after the protests began, internet services and telephone lines were cut across parts of Iran, a move often taken by authorities during unrest. The protests entered their 12th day on Thursday and were initially triggered by shopkeepers closing their businesses in Tehran. They were protesting the rapid fall of the Iranian rial and rising inflation. The Iranian currency has fallen to a record low against the US dollar, while inflation has climbed to around 40 per cent over the past year, the report said. Many Iranians are struggling to afford basic goods, adding to public anger.

Government response to protests Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that two police officers were killed during protests in Lordegan on Wednesday. On the same day, Vice-President Mohammad Jafar Qaempanah said President Masoud Pezeshkian had ordered security forces not to act against peaceful demonstrators. “Those who carry firearms, knives and machetes and who attack police stations and military sites are rioters, and we must distinguish protesters from rioters,” Qaempanah said. ALSO READ: Protests erupt in Iran after exiled prince's call, internet suspended Earlier, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said authorities should “speak with protesters” but added that “rioters should be put in their place”.

Iran assures safety of Indians Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said on Tuesday that the situation in Iran is under control and that Indian citizens are safe, news agency ANI reported. “I would like to state with full confidence that there is no threat to Indian citizens, like those of other countries residing in Iran,” Fathali told ANI. However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory on Monday, asking Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran to remain cautious. “In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice,” the MEA said.