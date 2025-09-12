Home / World News / Trump vows justice for Charlie Kirk, calls shooter 'total animal'

Trump vows justice for Charlie Kirk, calls shooter 'total animal'

When asked about a possible motive for the attack, Trump said he had 'an indication' but declined to share details

US President Donald Trump
Trump told reporters he had spoken at length with Kirk's widow, Erika | Image: Bloomberg
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (US local time) said investigators are making progress in tracking down the suspect behind the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling the killer "a total animal."

Trump told reporters he had spoken at length with Kirk's widow, Erika. "We had a long talk, and she's devastated. She's absolutely devastated, as you can imagine," he said.

When asked about a possible motive for the attack, Trump said he had "an indication" but declined to share details. "We'll let you know about that later," he added. 

ALSO READ: Trump announces posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck on Wednesday while answering a question on mass shootings during an open debate at Utah Valley University, as per The New York Times. He is survived by his wife, Erica, and two young daughters.

A prominent conservative activist, Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA and often travelled to college campuses promoting free speech.

Trump was also asked about his own safety in the wake of the killing. "Not really," he replied, though he confirmed that his security measures had been increased. He said his real concern was the safety of the country, blaming what he called the "radical left" for fostering political violence.

"We have a great country. We have a radical left group of lunatics out there, just absolute lunatics, and we're going to get that problem solved. I'm only concerned for the country," Trump said.

On Wednesday night, Trump had earlier described the killing as a "dark moment for America." In an emotional statement, he said Kirk was a patriot who "devoted his life to open debate and to the country he loved so much."

"He's a martyr for truth and freedom," Trump said, while accusing political opponents of spreading a culture of hatred against conservatives.

As a mark of respect, Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-mast until September 14 across federal buildings, military posts, naval stations, and US embassies worldwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brazil's top court jails Bolsonaro for more than 27 years over coup attempt

Judge temporarily blocks US bid to deport Guatemalan, Honduran children

Weaker US jobs data gives Fed room to cut interest rates, says IMF

US officials find rifle, release photos in hunt for Charlie Kirk's killer

US inflation rises in August as fuel, food, air travel costs increases

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump govtUS Shooting

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story