Donald Trump may quickly replace tariffs after court action, say reports

The Supreme Court could rule on the tariffs in the coming weeks, and possibly as early as Tuesday

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo: PTI)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 10:07 PM IST
The administration of US President Donald Trump would enact new tariffs almost immediately if the Supreme Court struck down sweeping global tariffs the president launched under an emergency law, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told the New York Times in an interview published on Monday.
 
The Supreme Court could rule on the tariffs in the coming weeks, and possibly as early as Tuesday.
 
Greer said the administration would "start the next day" to replace the tariffs with other levies, the Times reported.
 
The challenge to the levies being weighed at the Supreme Court marks a major test of presidential powers as well as of the court's willingness to check some of the Republican president's far-reaching assertions of authority since he returned to office in January 2025. The Trade Representative's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 10:07 PM IST

