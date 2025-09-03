Home / World News / TSMC joins South Korean rivals, loses US fast-track export status for China

TSMC joins South Korean rivals, loses US fast-track export status for China

TSMC, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics have, until now, benefited from exemptions to sweeping restrictions that the US has imposed on chip-related exports to China

tsmc
The privilege known as validated end user status will end December 31, TSMC said (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Washington has revoked TSMC's fast-track status for US chip manufacturing equipment exports to its main plant in China - a move that comes days after revocations of the same privilege for South Korean chipmakers. 
Keen for China not to benefit too much from advanced American technology, US President Donald Trump's administration has been re-examining export controls that it thought were too relaxed under the Biden administration.

TSMC, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics have, until now, benefited from exemptions to sweeping restrictions that the US has imposed on chip-related exports to China.

The privilege known as validated end user status will end December 31, TSMC said, meaning shipments of American chipmaking tools to its plant in Nanjing after that date will require US export licenses. 
The plant makes 16-nanometre and other mature node chips - not TSMC's most advanced semiconductors. TSMC said in last year's annual report that its Nanjing site generated about 2.4 per cent of overall revenue. 
The world's largest contract chip manufacturer said it was evaluating the situation and communicating with the US government, adding that it remains "committed to ensuring the uninterrupted operations of TSMC Nanjing." Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs also said it will continue to maintain close communication with the US and with TSMC "to monitor developments and provide necessary assistance." 
The Commerce Department said Friday that the US planned to grant license applications to allow foreign companies to operate their existing facilities in China, but not to expand capacity or upgrade technology. 
While shares in SK Hynix and Samsung, which have substantial production facilities in China, sank after their exemptions were revoked, TSMC shares were less affected, trading flat on Wednesday morning.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'It's so fake': Trump rejects health rumours, says 'was active all weekend'

US court blocks Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan gangs

14 killed, 35 injured in suicide bombing after BNP rally in Pak's Quetta

Trump calls out Xi for hosting Kim, Putin: 'You conspire against US'

Trump dismisses concern about China challenging US military might

Topics :US exportChina US tradeChinasamsung chipDonald Trump administration

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story