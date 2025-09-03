Home / World News / 'It's so fake': Trump rejects health rumours, says 'was active all weekend'

'It's so fake': Trump rejects health rumours, says 'was active all weekend'

US President Donald Trump dismissed social media rumours about his health, calling them 'fake'; said he was active over the Labour Day weekend, holding meetings, interviews and playing golf

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday strongly denied social media rumours about his deteriorating health. Some posts had claimed that he was seriously unwell or even dead. Speaking to journalists in the Oval Office, the 79-year-old leader called the claims “fake” and criticised the media for amplifying them. 
“It’s so fake,” Trump said when asked about the rumours. “That’s why the media has so little credibility. I knew they were saying, like, ‘Is he ok? How’s he feeling? What’s wrong?’ Well, it’s fake news.” 
He said, “I didn’t hear the one about being dead. That’s pretty serious. But it’s fake. I was very active over the weekend.” Trump repeated his stand: “It’s fake news. It’s so fake. I was very active this Labour Day weekend.”   

Why was Trump away from the spotlight?

Trump explained that the speculation may have started because he did not appear at public events for two days. “Last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful. They went very well. Then I didn’t do anything for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him,” he told reporters. 
He said the break was because of the long Labour Day weekend. During that time, he held a Cabinet meeting lasting more than three hours, gave interviews, and visited his golf club in Virginia. “A lot of people know I was very active this Labour Day,” Trump said. 
On Sunday, he also addressed the rumours in a post on Truth Social, writing: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”   

Trump’s health concerns under spotlight

The rumours surfaced at a time when public discussion about Trump’s health had been ongoing. In July, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the president had swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his right hand. 
The White House has since downplayed any serious concerns, saying Trump is handling the condition well and continues with a full schedule. 
At 79, Trump is the oldest person to take office as US president, a fact that has drawn constant attention to his health. His critics have often used any reports of illness or reduced public appearances to question his fitness for the role.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

14 killed, 35 injured in suicide bombing after BNP rally in Pak's Quetta

Google dodges Chrome sale in antitrust case, must share search data

Rescuers race to find Afghan quake survivors as death toll crosses 1,400

Disney fined $10 mn by FTC for allowing data collection on kids under 13

Released from hospital, Ex NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks about car crash

Topics :Donald TrumpFake newsUnited StatesBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story