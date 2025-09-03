'It's so fake': Trump rejects health rumours, says 'was active all weekend'

“It’s so fake,” Trump said when asked about the rumours. “That’s why the media has so little credibility. I knew they were saying, like, ‘Is he ok? How’s he feeling? What’s wrong?’ Well, it’s fake news.”

He said, “I didn’t hear the one about being dead. That’s pretty serious. But it’s fake. I was very active over the weekend.” Trump repeated his stand: “It’s fake news. It’s so fake. I was very active this Labour Day weekend.”

Why was Trump away from the spotlight?

Trump explained that the speculation may have started because he did not appear at public events for two days. “Last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful. They went very well. Then I didn’t do anything for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him,” he told reporters.

He said the break was because of the long Labour Day weekend. During that time, he held a Cabinet meeting lasting more than three hours, gave interviews, and visited his golf club in Virginia. “A lot of people know I was very active this Labour Day,” Trump said.