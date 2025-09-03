Home / World News / US court blocks Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan gangs

US court blocks Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan gangs

The administration deported people designated as Tren de Aragua gang members to a notorious prison in El Salvador where, it argued, US courts could not order them freed

US senate, White house, United states
A three-judge panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals gave the ruling in a 2-1 decision | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A federal appeals court panel ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump cannot use an 18th century wartime law to speed the deportations of people his administration accuses of membership in a Venezuelan gang, blocking a signature administration push that is destined for a final showdown at the US Supreme Court.

A three-judge panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the most conservative federal appeals courts in the country, in a 2-1 decision agreed with immigrant rights lawyers and lower court judges who argued the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 was not intended to be used against gangs like Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan group Trump targeted in his March invocation.

The administration deported people designated as Tren de Aragua members to a notorious prison in El Salvador where, it argued, US courts could not order them freed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

14 killed, 35 injured in suicide bombing after BNP rally in Pak's Quetta

Google dodges Chrome sale in antitrust case, must share search data

Rescuers race to find Afghan quake survivors as death toll crosses 1,400

Disney fined $10 mn by FTC for allowing data collection on kids under 13

France, Saudi to co-chair conference on two-state solution for Palestine

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationVenezuelaCourt cases

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story