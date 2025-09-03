Trump calls out Xi for hosting Kim, Putin: 'You conspire against US'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of conspiring against Washington by aligning with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump's comment comes as China hosted an extravagant military parade in Beijing. The parade was attended by Putin and Kim Jong Un, marking the North Korean leader's first visit to China since 2019.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America."

'US helped China secure freedom' Trump further criticised China for being "ungrateful", arguing that Beijing has forgotten the "blood and sacrifice of American lives" that helped China secure its freedom during World War II. "The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and 'blood' that the United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its freedom from a very unfriendly foreign invader," Trump said. ALSO READ: Trump dismisses concern about China challenging US military might Trump was referring to the lives of American servicemen lost in the China-Burma-India Theatre of WWII, and the hardships endured by US pilots, soldiers, and advisors sent to aid China. The “very unfriendly foreign invader” remark was used for Imperial Japan, which invaded and occupied large parts of China from the 1930s until 1945.

Saying that the sacrifice of the Americans should be rightly remembered, he said, "Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully honoured and remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!" Health rumours are fake: Trump The US President also quashed the rumours questioning his health, some even claiming that 'Trump is Dead'. According to The Telegraph, Trump said the conspiracy theory was “pretty serious stuff” and dismissed it as “fake news”. He further insisted that he was “very active over the weekend", adding that he posted a series of “pretty poignant” posts on Truth Social over the weekend. “I did numerous shows and also did a number of Truths, long Truths, I think, pretty poignant Truths. No, I was very active over the weekend,” he said.