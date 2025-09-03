Home / World News / Trump calls out Xi for hosting Kim, Putin: 'You conspire against US'

Trump calls out Xi for hosting Kim, Putin: 'You conspire against US'

Donald Trump's comment comes as China hosted an extravagant military parade in Beijing, which was attended by Russia's Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump further criticised China for being "ungrateful", arguing that Beijing has forgotten the "blood and sacrifice of American lives" that helped China secure its freedom during World War II. (Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of conspiring against Washington by aligning with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
 
Trump's comment comes as China hosted an extravagant military parade in Beijing. The parade was attended by Putin and Kim Jong Un, marking the North Korean leader's first visit to China since 2019.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America."

'US helped China secure freedom'

Trump further criticised China for being "ungrateful", arguing that Beijing has forgotten the "blood and sacrifice of American lives" that helped China secure its freedom during World War II.
 
"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and 'blood' that the United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its freedom from a very unfriendly foreign invader," Trump said.
Trump was referring to the lives of American servicemen lost in the China-Burma-India Theatre of WWII, and the hardships endured by US pilots, soldiers, and advisors sent to aid China. The “very unfriendly foreign invader” remark was used for Imperial Japan, which invaded and occupied large parts of China from the 1930s until 1945.
 
Saying that the sacrifice of the Americans should be rightly remembered, he said, "Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully honoured and remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!"

Health rumours are fake: Trump

The US President also quashed the rumours questioning his health, some even claiming that 'Trump is Dead'. According to The Telegraph, Trump said the conspiracy theory was “pretty serious stuff” and dismissed it as “fake news”.
 
He further insisted that he was “very active over the weekend", adding that he posted a series of “pretty poignant” posts on Truth Social over the weekend. “I did numerous shows and also did a number of Truths, long Truths, I think, pretty poignant Truths. No, I was very active over the weekend,” he said.
 
Rumours around Trump's death were being circulated over the weekend following days of inactivity by the US President. Responding to this, Trump said, “You know, I have heard it’s sort of crazy, but last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful…And then I didn’t do any for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him. Biden wouldn’t do them for months.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google dodges Chrome sale in antitrust case, must share search data

Rescuers race to find Afghan quake survivors as death toll crosses 1,400

Disney fined $10 mn by FTC for allowing data collection on kids under 13

France, Saudi to co-chair conference on two-state solution for Palestine

At least 8 killed, 50 injured in Chicago shootings over Labour Day weekend

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinXi JinpingKim Jong UnBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story