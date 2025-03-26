Tulsi Gabbard admits adding journalist to Signal chat was a mistake

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday it was a mistake that the editor of The Atlantic was added to a Signal messaging chat discussing sensitive war plans.

Gabbard also told a House of Representatives hearing on Worldwide Threats, which was scheduled before the news of the chat, that she would be somewhat constrained in her ability to discuss the incident because of a lawsuit filed over the case. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)