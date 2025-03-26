Home / World News / Tulsi Gabbard admits adding journalist to Signal chat was a mistake

Tulsi Gabbard
Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:28 PM IST
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday it was a mistake that the editor of The Atlantic was added to a Signal messaging chat discussing sensitive war plans. 
Gabbard also told a House of Representatives hearing on Worldwide Threats, which was scheduled before the news of the chat, that she would be somewhat constrained in her ability to discuss the incident because of a lawsuit filed over the case.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

