Trump calls Musk a 'friend' in meeting, says he never asked for anything

US President Donald Trump has publicly acknowledged his friendship with Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), referring to him as a “patriot” and noting that he has “never asked for anything”.

Trump made these remarks during his second cabinet meeting held on March 24 (local time). His statement comes at a time when Musk is facing multiple setbacks—both personally and professionally.

After extending support to Trump during the US election campaign, Musk has drawn criticism for his political views. This criticism has extended to Tesla, the electric car company he founded, which has reported declining sales in key markets such as the United States and Germany.

In addition to backlash over his political affiliations, Musk has also faced opposition over his role within federal agencies. He reportedly imposed tight deadlines and was involved in the laying off of federal workers, citing internal fraud. This prompted Trump to issue a clarification during his first cabinet meeting on March 7, where he reminded department heads that they were responsible for their agencies—not Musk.

What more did Trump say?

During the March 24 meeting, Trump continued to praise Musk and elaborated on their relationship. “He has now become a friend. He supported me in the elections, and that’s when I really got to know him. I knew him a little bit during my first term, but not much,” Trump said.

He further claimed that Musk has never asked him for any personal or business-related favour. Referring to the Biden administration’s now-revoked electric vehicle (EV) mandate, Trump stated that he had no idea how its reversal might benefit Musk but insisted that it “couldn’t possibly be good for him”.

Shortly after assuming office on 20 January, Trump revoked a 2021 executive order introduced under Joe Biden, which set a target of 50 per cent of new vehicle sales in the US to be electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.

Trump defends Musk, slams attacks on Tesla

Earlier this month, Trump purchased a Tesla vehicle and reaffirmed his support for Musk amid continued criticism.

Last week, Trump responded to reports of attacks on Tesla cars across the US by issuing a stern warning on his social media platform, Truth Social. He stated that anyone caught sabotaging Tesla vehicles would face up to 20 years in prison, including those who funded such acts.