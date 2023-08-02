Home / World News / Tunisia's prez sacks PM, 1st woman to hold that job in Arab League nation

Tunisia's prez sacks PM, 1st woman to hold that job in Arab League nation

Tunisia is in the midst of an economic crisis with shortages of basic necessities and, in recent days, long lines for bread

AP Tunis (Tunisia)
Najla Bouden Ramadhane

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Tunisia's president has sacked the country's prime minister, who was the first woman to hold that job in an Arab League nation.

A brief statement from the presidential office late Tuesday did not give reasons for the dismissal of Najla Bouden Ramadhane. President Kais Saied had appointed the engineering school professor as Tunisia's first female prime minister in September 2021.

Her replacement is retired central bank director Ahmed Hachani, who was sworn in Tuesday night.

Tunisia is in the midst of an economic crisis with shortages of basic necessities and, in recent days, long lines for bread.

Topics :TunisiaArab league Summit

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

