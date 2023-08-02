Home / Companies / News / Lupin gets USFDA approval to market generic skin treatment medication

Lupin gets USFDA approval to market generic skin treatment medication

New Jersey-based Novel Laboratories Inc has received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil, Lupin said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Lupin on Wednesday said its American subsidiary has received an approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product used for treatment of skin issues.

New Jersey-based Novel Laboratories Inc has received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil, Lupin said in a statement.

The product is the generic version of Hill Dermaceuticals Inc's Derma-Smoothe/FS Topical Oil.

Lupin said the product will be manufactured at its Somerset facility in the US.

As per the IQVIA MAT March 2023 data, Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil had estimated annual sales of USD 9 million in the US.

Lupin shares were trading 0.67 per cent down at Rs 981.65 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Domestic drug makers Sun Pharma, Alembic recall drugs in US market

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic diabetes drug

Brokerages downgrade Lupin post weak Q3; see up to 17% downside

USFDA issues Form-483 with 10 observations to Lupin's Pithampur plant

Sun Pharma recalls over 34k bottles of generic drug in US due to mfg issues

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Eveready growth to be backed by 'adequate' profitability: MD Suvamoy Saha

Wheels India pegs domestic wheel business to pick-up post monsoon

India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

Topics :LupinUSFDAPharma sectorPharma

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story