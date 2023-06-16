Home / World News / Reddit was never designed to support 3rd-party apps, says CEO Huffman

Reddit was never designed to support 3rd-party apps, says CEO Huffman

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has said that the social discussion platform was never designed to support third-party applications.

IANS San Francisco
Reddit was never designed to support 3rd-party apps, says CEO Huffman

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 9:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has said that the social discussion platform was never designed to support third-party applications.

In protest to the application programming interface (API) changes, thousands of Reddit communities are still dark that are forcing some third-party developers to shut down their apps, reports The Verge.

According to Huffman, those third-party apps aren't adding much value to the platform.

"So the vast majority of the uses of the API -- not (third-party apps like Apollo for Reddit) -- the other 98 per cent of them, make tools, bots, enhancements to Reddit. That's what the API is for," Reddit CEO said in a statement.

"It was never designed to support third-party apps."

Huffman further objected to the third-party apps that are competing with his company.

"I didn't know -- and this is my fault -- the extent that they were profiting off of our API. That these were not charities."

When questioned about if he genuinely believes that the blackouts haven't impacted his decision-making around the API pricing changes at all.

"That's our business decision, and we're not undoing that business decision," Huffman replied.

According to a fact sheet shared by the company on Thursday, there are now more than 1,00,000 "active communities", 57 million "daily active uniques" and over 50,000 "daily active moderators" on the platform.

In an internal memo sent on Monday to employees, Reddit CEO had said that like any other blowups on the platform, "this one will pass as well".

Last week, Huffman had hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to discuss the platform's controversial API changes, confirming that the company is not planning to revive its coming API pricing changes that have caused multiple developers to announce they will be shutting down their apps.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

Also Read

Reddit to hand pink slips to 5% of its workforce, reduce fresh hiring

Reddit's new feature to allow users to share its content on other platforms

Reddit faces brief outage amid protest against new API policy

Third-party app Apollo shutting down due to Reddit's new API pricing

Thousands of subreddits plan to go dark over API changes in Reddit

Shanghai power plant burns 800 tons of coal an hour to keep city cool

Yen falls after BOJ stands pat; hawkish ECB and soft US data dent dollar

Panhandle town tornado: 3 dead, over 75 injured, widespread damage in Texas

Journalists covering events in Pak should be allowed to do their work: US

Nissan operations chief Gupta, once seen as CEO candidate, to leave company

Topics :Reddit

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story