Turkish court orders ban on Musk's AI chatbot Grok for offensive content

A Turkish court ordered Wednesday a ban on access to Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok from Turkiye, after the platform allegedly disseminated content insulting to Turkey's president and others.

The chatbot, developed by Musk's company xAI, posted vulgarities against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his late mother and personalities, while responding to users' questions on the X social media platform, the pro-government A Haber news channel reported. Offensive responses were also directed toward modern Turkiye's founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, other media outlets said.

That prompted the Ankara public to file for the imposition of restrictions under Turkiye's internet law, citing a threat to public order. A criminal court approved the request early on Wednesday, ordering the country's telecommunications authority to enforce the ban.