Home / World News / Turkish court orders ban on Musk's AI chatbot Grok for offensive content

The chatbot, developed by Musk's company xAI, posted vulgarities against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his late mother and personalities, while responding to users' questions

elon musk, grok
Musk's X said it was aware of the recent posts and had taken immediate action to remove inappropriate content.
AP
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
A Turkish court ordered Wednesday a ban on access to Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok from Turkiye, after the platform allegedly disseminated content insulting to Turkey's president and others.

The chatbot, developed by Musk's company xAI, posted vulgarities against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his late mother and personalities, while responding to users' questions on the X social media platform, the pro-government A Haber news channel reported. Offensive responses were also directed toward modern Turkiye's founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, other media outlets said.

That prompted the Ankara public to file for the imposition of restrictions under Turkiye's internet law, citing a threat to public order. A criminal court approved the request early on Wednesday, ordering the country's telecommunications authority to enforce the ban.

The incident is part of a broader controversy surrounding a recent update to Grok, which resulted in more politically incorrect and unfiltered responses.

In response to mounting controversy, X said it was aware of the recent posts and had taken immediate action to remove inappropriate content.

Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X, the company said in a statement.

xAI is training only truth-seeking, and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Elon Muskartifical intelligenceTurkeyTayyip Erdogan

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

