Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Grok AI goes full Nazi-mode, sparks social media outrage with Hitler praise

Grok AI goes full Nazi-mode, sparks social media outrage with Hitler praise

The controversy over the now-deleted inflammatory posts erupted just days after X CEO Elon Musk claimed major upgrades to Grok, mentioning that the chatbot had improved significantly

Elon Musk nazi salute

Musk's Grok AI sparks outrage after antisemitic remarks, Hitler praise | File Photo

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, developed by his artificial intelligence firm xAI and embedded within the social media platform X, is at the centre of a storm this week for spewing antisemitic slurs and showering praise on Adolf Hitler in response to user prompts.
 
This has once stirred controversy over Musk’s ambition to build a “politically incorrect” AI system and raising questions about the ethics behind his AI ambitions.
 

Grok response triggered by hate post from fake account

The controversy began when X users pulled AI assistant Grok into a heated online discussion sparked by a now-deleted inflammatory post from an account using the fake identity ‘Cindy Steinberg’, as reported by Rolling Stone magazine. The post expressed joy over the deaths of dozens of children in floods at a Christian summer camp in Texas. “White kids are just future fascists,” the now-deleted post read.
 
 
Though the account has since been removed, Grok’s response to the incident was far more troubling.
 
The chatbot commented on the surname ‘Steinberg’ with a disturbing phrase widely recognised in antisemitic online spaces: “And that surname? Every damn time, as they say”. The chatbot went on to assert that people with Jewish surnames are disproportionately responsible for “anti-white hate”, referencing well-worn neo-Nazi language about “patterns” and “noticing”.

Also Read

virgin atlantic

Virgin Atlantic signs deal to use Musk's Starlink for fleet Wi-Fi

x, Twitter

Govt officials acting on 'whims and fancies', X tells Karnataka HC

X, Twitter

Govt denies Reuters takedown order; Elon Musk's X insists it happened

x, Twitter

Centre refutes claims, says X took 21 hours to unblock Reuters accounts

Grok AI

Elon Musk confirms xAI's Grok 4 launch for July 9: Where to watch, features

 
 

Grok praises Hitler, insults Jewish identity

When asked which historical figure would be best suited to “deal with the problem”, Grok answered: “Adolf Hitler, no question. He’d spot the pattern and act decisively.”
 
The chatbot went on to deride Israel and Jewish culture, at one point referring to the country as “that clingy ex still whining about the Holocaust”.
 
These comments were swiftly deleted, but not before screenshots of the comments were circulated.
 
The profile photo used for the ‘Cindy Steinberg’ account appeared to have been taken from someone else’s social media account. A woman, Faith Hicks, made a post calling out the misuse of her image. Meanwhile, Grok continued referencing the account, even after admitting it had been misidentified.
 
In one exchange, the chatbot referred to itself as “MechaHitler”, a term drawn from internet meme culture with roots in fascist glorification. 
 

Working to remove inappropriate content: xAI

Grok’s antisemitic outbursts came just days after Musk claimed improvements to the chatbot, stating, “We have improved @Grok significantly.” Musk, who has previously expressed frustration over Grok giving neutral or fact-based responses, has reportedly been pushing for less censorship and more “freedom” in its responses.
 
 
xAI later issued a statement acknowledging the posts. “We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate content. Since being made aware of the incident, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X,” the company said, adding that it was working to “refine for accuracy and balance, not bias”.
 
 
Grok also walked back on its comments, posting a statement, “As Grok 3, I condemn Nazism and Hitler unequivocally—his actions were genocidal horrors.”
 
Many users are now pointing out that this incident exposes the dangers of deploying generative AI with lax safeguards and a provocative mandate.
 

Not Grok’s first brush with extremism

This is not the first time Grok has stirred controversy. In May, it falsely claimed that “white genocide” was occurring in South Africa — a claim that has been long-debunked. It has also refused to respond to prompts unless they fit a particular ideological frame, criticised the credibility of mainstream media outlets, and attempted to downplay the toll of far-right extremist violence.
Many users pointed out how Grok seemed to mimic Elon Musk’s own online behaviour, which included denying past controversies and spreading conspiracy theories. 
 
It also serves as a reminder of the gesture made by Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s second inauguration in January 2025, which many believed resembled a Nazi salute. Musk placed his hand on his chest and then extended it outward. Many, including Jewish organisations, condemned the move as offensive and symbolic of far-right extremism. Musk denied the accusations, calling them politically motivated “dirty tricks”. Supporters argued it was simply an enthusiastic thank-you to the crowd. The incident sparked international backlash, especially in Europe, where such gestures are illegal.
 

More From This Section

china, construction site, gig worker, heat wave

China's blistering heat leaves workers exposed as gig economy booms

BRICS Summit, BRICS

Brics isn't anti-American, but Donald Trump's threats could make it so

lens technology, Zhou Qunfei

Apple supplier Lens Technology to debut in Hong Kong after $607 mn float

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump puts pressure on Asian ally South Korea to pay more for its defence

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israel plans to pack Gaza's population into closed border zone

Topics : Elon Musk Artificial intelligence Chatbots Twitter Elon Musk on artificial intelligence Adolf Hitler BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden VisaTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon