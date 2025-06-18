Türkiye extends support to Iran; Erdogan says Netanyahu surpassed Hitler

The Türkiye President made the remarks during his AK Party’s group meeting in Ankara. Notably, this is not the first time Erdogan has compared Netanyahu to the Nazi leader.

“Netanyahu has surpassed cruel Hitler in terms of genocide,” Erdogan said. He added that the images from World War II seem innocent compared to those coming out of Gaza.

Türkiye defends Iran’s retaliation

Erdogan further stated that Iran has the “legitimate” right to defend itself against Israel's strikes on the country’s military and nuclear facilities. The two countries have been engaged in reciprocal attacks over the past six days.

“It is a very natural, legitimate and legal right for Iran to defend itself against Israel’s thuggery and state terrorism,” Erdogan said, a day after he had called Netanyahu “the biggest threat to the security of the region.”