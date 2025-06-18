Home / World News / Israel running low on air defence, missiles as tensions escalate with Iran

Israel running low on air defence, missiles as tensions escalate with Iran

The US is reportedly concerned over Israel's ability to defend itself from Iran's long-range ballistic missiles, if the conflict does not end soon

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran
The official also added that the US has been aware of the capacity problems for months and has been strengthening Israel's defence systems on the ground, at sea, and in the air | Image: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Concerns over the sustainability of Israel's defence system are rising as the country is reportedly running low on its defensive long-range missile interceptors, The Wall Street Journal reported.
 
This comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with both sides engaging in intense missile strikes and air raids for six consecutive days. The report, citing a US official, stated that concerns are now being raised over Israel's ability to defend itself from Iran's long-range ballistic missiles if the conflict does not end soon.
 
The US has been aware of the capacity problems for months and has been strengthening Israel's defence systems on the ground, at sea, and in the air, the report states.
 
The Pentagon has sent more missile defence assets to Israel since its latest escalation with Israel. However, concerns have now surfaced about the US' depleting stock of interceptors.
 
Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said, "Neither the US nor the Israelis can continue to sit and intercept missiles all day."
 
"The Israelis and their friends need to move with all deliberate haste to do whatever needs to be done, because we cannot afford to sit and play catch,” he added.
 
Israel-Iran conflict
 
On June 13, Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran, targeting nuclear sites in its capital city Tehran. After Israel's military strikes killed several Iranian leaders, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) chief Hossein Salami, Iran retaliated and launched military strikes targeting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
 
On Tuesday (local time), US President Donald Trump asked Iran for "unconditional surrender" and claimed that the US knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding, adding that even though he is an "easy target, he won't be killed just now".
 
Khamenei responded by issuing a warning to Israel. "The battle begins," Khamenei said, adding Ali returns to Khaybar — a reference to the 7th-century conquest of the Jewish town of Khaybar by the first imam of Shia Islam.

Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict ballistic missiles Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Tehran

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

