Home / World News / Turkiye may part ways with EU, could end membership bid, says Erdogan

Turkiye may part ways with EU, could end membership bid, says Erdogan

The EU is making efforts to sever ties with Turkiye, he told reporters before departing for the 78th UN General Assembly in New York

AP Istanbul
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan | Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkiye may part ways with the European Union, implying that the country is thinking about ending its bid to join the 27-nation bloc.

The EU is making efforts to sever ties with Turkiye, he told reporters before departing for the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

We will evaluate the situation, and if needed we will part ways with the EU.

He was responding to a question about a recent report adopted by the European Parliament, which stated the accession process cannot resume under the current circumstances, and calls on EU to explore a parallel and realistic framework' for EU-Trkiye relations.

Turkiye applied to join the European Union in 1999, and accession talks began in 2005. Accession negotiations were frozen in 2018 because of democratic backsliding, according to the European Parliament.

Erdogan's statement on Saturday came more than a week after Turkiye's foreign minister affirmed his country's resolve to join the EU and urged the bloc to take courageous steps to advance its bid.

Also Read

Turkey reduced defence industry's foreign dependency in 2 decades: Erdogan

Erdogan calls for 'unity, solidarity' after securing historic third term

Putin may attend nuclear power plant inauguration in Turkey: Report

Erdogan appoints former US bank executive as Turkish central bank chief

Turkish central bank faces key economic test after Erdogan's reelection

Libya floods: Death toll soars to 11,300, over 10,000 listed missing

Hundreds protest against Malaysian govt after dy premier's charges dropped

Yet another hike smashes fuel prices record in Pakistan, prompts furore

Donald Trump hits back after prosecutors request gag order in election case

Florida's immigrants grapple with a disrupted reality under new law

Topics :TurkeyTayyip ErdoganEuropean Union

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story