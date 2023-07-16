Turkiye raises fuel taxes by almost 200% on high earthquake costs

T\u0026uuml;rkiye boosted its fuel taxes by almost 200 per cent on Sunday, a move that will magnify inflationary pressures and further strain household budgets.\u0026nbsp;\u0026nbsp;The new special consumption taxes on different types of fuel \u0026mdash; including gasoline and diesel \u0026mdash; were published in the Official Gazette.\u0026nbsp;The increase will help meet financing needs stemming from the deadly February earthquakes and allow the Treasury Ministry to maintain strong cash reserves.\u0026nbsp;\u0026nbsp;The earthquakes caused more than $100 billion in damages, the government estimates. But the decision\u0026rsquo;s also expected to put inflation on a higher trajectory when combined with a weakened lira.