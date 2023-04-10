Home / World News / Elon Musk starts following PM Narendra Modi on Twitter, netizens react

Elon Musk starts following PM Narendra Modi on Twitter, netizens react

Musk is followed by 134.3 million users on the social networking platform and follows 195 individuals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, is followed by 87.7 million people

New Delhi
Elon Musk starts following PM Narendra Modi on Twitter, netizens react

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who has the highest number of followers on the micro-blogging platform, has now started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Musk is followed by 134.3 million users on the social networking platform and follows 195 individuals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, is followed by 87.7 million people. The news of Musk following the Indian prime minister was shared on a Twitter account called Elon Alerts. 
 

Elon Musk is now following Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) — ELON ALERTS (@elon_alerts) April 10, 2023

However, a screenshot of the list of people followed by the Tesla CEO shows the name ‘Narendra Modi.’

PM Modi is among the few political leaders whom Elon Musk follows on the platform. The list also includes former President Barack Obama, who was overtaken by Twitter's top boss as the most followed person.

Ever since the news of Musk following PM Modi went viral, Twitter was taken by storm and netizens have now reacted to this interesting development. While one of the users wondered if the setting up of a Tesla factory is possible, another user took a swipe at Congress leader and disqualified Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi.

Ever since Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he has been making the headlines for different reasons. Recently, it was reported that Musk has decided to remove 'W' from Twitter and changed the Twitter icon to Dogecoin instead of the blue bird. 

Topics :Elon MuskNarendra ModiTwitterBarack Obama

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Also Read

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

Not Obama or Bieber, Elon Musk is now the most followed person on Twitter

The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?

Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?

Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?

Bank of Japan's new head says banks stable, rules out major policy shift

Twitter tags BBC as 'government funded media', British broadcaster objects

China ends Taiwan drills after practising blockades, precision strikes

China kicks off live drills near Taiwan in response to Tsai's visit to US

Japan books $16.6 bn current account surplus for 2nd consecutive month

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story