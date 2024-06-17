Home / World News / Two killed, 6 wounded in shooting during a Juneteenth celebration in Texas

Two killed, 6 wounded in shooting during a Juneteenth celebration in Texas

An altercation began between two groups during a concert at the event and someone started shooting, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said during a news conference at the scene

Shooting, Gun
Police officers and fire department personnel present at the event immediately began providing emergency medical care to the wounded, who were then taken to hospitals, Allen said | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Texas
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 7:30 AM IST
A weekend shooting in a Texas park left two people dead and six wounded, including two children, authorities said.

The victims were shot shortly before 11 pm Saturday during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, about 19 miles (30 kilometers) north of Austin.

An altercation began between two groups during a concert at the event and someone started shooting, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said during a news conference at the scene.

The two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene were not involved in the argument, Allen said.

The shooting occurred near a vendor area away from the stage set up for the concert, Allen said.

Police officers and fire department personnel present at the event immediately began providing emergency medical care to the wounded, who were then taken to hospitals, Allen said.

Six people four adults and two children were taken to local trauma facilities, all with potentially serious injuries, according to a post on X by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Police said Sunday they did not have a suspect in custody and investigators did not know how many shooters were involved.

It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else's life, Allen said.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

