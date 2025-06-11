Home / World News / Three killed, 60 injured as Russian drones hit Kharkiv, parts of Ukraine

Three killed, 60 injured as Russian drones hit Kharkiv, parts of Ukraine

One of the hardest-hit areas was the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, where 17 attack drones struck two residential districts

Ukraine Crisis
One of the hardest-hit areas was Kharkiv, where 17 attack drones struck two residential districts (Photo: PTI)
AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Russian forces launched a fresh drone assault across Ukraine overnight Wednesday, killing three people and wounding 60 more, Ukrainian officials said.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, where 17 attack drones struck two residential districts, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Emergency crews, municipal workers and volunteers worked through the night to extinguish fires, rescue residents from burning homes, and restore gas, electricity and water services.

Those are ordinary sites of peaceful life those that should never be targeted, Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

ALSO READ: 2 killed, 13 injured during Russian drone, missile attacks on Ukraine

Three people were confirmed killed and at least 60 injured, including nine children aged between 2 and 15, according to Kharkiv regional head Oleh Syniehubov.

Kharkiv has been repeatedly targeted frequently in recent months as Russia had launched repeated large-scale drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Moscow's forces have deployed high numbers of drones and missiles in recent days, with a record bombardment of almost 500 drones on Monday and a wave of 315 drones and seven missiles overnight on Tuesday.

The attacks come despite discussions of a potential ceasefire. The two sides traded memoranda at direct peace talks in Istanbul on June 2 that set out conditions. However, the inclusion of clauses that both sides see as nonstarters make any quick deal unlikely.

Wednesday's strikes also caused widespread destruction in the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts, hitting apartment buildings, private homes, playgrounds, industrial sites and public transport. Images from the scene published by Ukraine's Emergency Service on Telegram showed burning apartments, shattered windows and firefighters battling the blaze.

We stand strong. We help one another. And we will endure, Terekhov said. Kharkiv is Ukraine. And it cannot be broken. Ukraine's airforce said that 85 attack and decoy drones were fired over the country over night. Air defense systems intercepted 40 of the drones, while nine more failed to reach their targets without causing damage.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :RussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraine

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

