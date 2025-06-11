Home / World News / Massive military parade celebrating US Army organised on Trump's birthday

Massive military parade celebrating US Army organised on Trump's birthday

The military parade will be organised by the US Army and the America250 commission and is likely to see as many as 200,000 attendees

Donald Trump
The military parade is one of the many events that Trump intends to host, celebrating the victories of the US Army | Photo: X@WhiteHouse
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
A grand military parade will be held on June 14 in Washington, DC, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Army. The parade event will coincide with the US President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.
 
During his Memorial Day address, which is celebrated on May 26, Trump called the military parade a “great celebration” and added, “We’re going to have a great time; we are going to have a great celebration.”
 
Big crowds, traffic, and travel disruptions are likely to be expected as the streets of Washington, DC, will be filled with fireworks, displays of troops and tanks rolling down the streets of DC. 
 
The military parade will be organised by the US Army and the America250 commission and is likely to see as many as 200,000 attendees, with Trump likely to honour what he described as the Army’s “exceptional service, significant achievements, and enduring legacy.”
 
The military parade is one of the many events that Trump intends to host, celebrating the victories of the US Army. The estimated cost of the military parade is likely to be $45 million, according to a NBC News report. Defending such a high cost, Trump claimed that “it would be worth it”. He added, “Peanuts compared to the value of doing it”, while commenting on the cost. He further said, “We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the greatest weapons in the world. And we’re going to celebrate it.”
 
The event is expected to include 6,600 soldiers, NBC News reported, citing an US Army spokesperson.
 
 

Military parade event 

The military parade will take place in the evening and will involve thousands of troops marching in formation, representing all the US conflicts, dating back to the Revolutionary War, NBC4 reported. The report also stated that over 100 military vehicles are likely to be involved, including M1A2/Abrams tanks, Black Hawk, Apache, and Chinook helicopters, Bradley fighting vehicles, and more. 
The entry for the parade will begin at 2 pm EST (11.30 pm IST), while the guest entry for the fitness competition will begin at 8 am EST (5.30 pm IST). The fitness competition at the National Mall is scheduled to take place between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm.

Donald TrumpUS Army

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

