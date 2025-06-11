Massive military parade celebrating US Army organised on Trump's birthday

A grand military parade will be held on June 14 in Washington, DC, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Army. The parade event will coincide with the US President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

During his Memorial Day address, which is celebrated on May 26, Trump called the military parade a “great celebration” and added, “We’re going to have a great time; we are going to have a great celebration.”

ALSO READ: DC prepares for Trump's parade with 18 miles of fencing, 175 magnetometers Big crowds, traffic, and travel disruptions are likely to be expected as the streets of Washington, DC, will be filled with fireworks, displays of troops and tanks rolling down the streets of DC.

The military parade will be organised by the US Army and the America250 commission and is likely to see as many as 200,000 attendees, with Trump likely to honour what he described as the Army’s “exceptional service, significant achievements, and enduring legacy.” The military parade is one of the many events that Trump intends to host, celebrating the victories of the US Army. The estimated cost of the military parade is likely to be $45 million, according to a NBC News report. Defending such a high cost, Trump claimed that “it would be worth it”. He added, “Peanuts compared to the value of doing it”, while commenting on the cost. He further said, “We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the greatest weapons in the world. And we’re going to celebrate it.”