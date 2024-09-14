Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / UAE, Germany discuss boosting cooperation ties, strategic partnership

UAE, Germany discuss boosting cooperation ties, strategic partnership

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East

UAE flag
The two top diplomats explored ways to bolstering cooperation and partnership across various sectors. Photo: Shutterstock
ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call today with Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and review the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two top diplomats explored ways to bolstering cooperation and partnership across various sectors, including the economic, trade, energy, and climate fields, in support of the developmental goals and shared interests of both nations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India, UAE ink agreement on operating nuclear plants in Gulf nation

India-UAE sign pacts on LNG supply, crude production and nuclear energy

PM Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hold discussions to focus on bilateral ties

From Bangkok to Baku: How Indians are jet-setting across the globe in 2024

UAE amnesty program: Indian mission announces facilitation measures

Topics :UAEGermanybilateral ties

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story