UAE participates in seminar on water management policies and tech, in Korea

The UAE has participated in a symposium on "Advanced Water Management Policies and Technologies'', organised by the Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) in Seoul as part of the works of the Joint UAE-Korea Committee for cooperation in water resources.

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Union Water and Electricity Company represented the UAE in the event, while the Korean Water Policy Office, the K -Water and the Korean Ministry of Environment.

The symposium discussed many important topics, the foremost of which is the role of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in promoting water sustainability. The UAE delegation was also briefed, as part of its participation, on the Korean experience in the field of using smart technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital twinning in the management of water production plants and networks in Korea.

On the sidelines of the event, Ahmed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Electricity, Water and Future Energy, and head of the UAE delegation, met with Han Wha-jin, Minister of Environment, to discuss ways of bolstering the Emirati-Korean partnership in water resources management and issues of common interest. Korea's participation in COP28 which the UAE will host in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai was also touched during the meeting.