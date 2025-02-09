UAE strongly condemns provocative Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the reprehensible and provocative statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and affirmed its categorical rejection of these unacceptable statements, which constitute a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Khalifa Bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, underlined the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its unwavering position against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability and sovereignty. The minister stressed that the UAE considers Saudi Arabia's sovereignty as an inviolable 'red line' that no country should undermine or violate.

He further underscored the UAE's categorical rejection of any infringement on the Palestinians' unalienable rights, and any attempts at displacement, reaffirming the importance of halting any settlement activities that threaten regional stability and undermine the opportunities for peace and coexistence.

Moreover, the minister reiterated that the UAE calls on the international community, the United Nations, and the UN Security Council to fulfil their responsibilities to end illegal practices in contravention of international law.

Shaheen reaffirmed the UAE's historic and steadfast position to safeguard the rights of Palestinians, and underscored the importance of finding a serious political horizon to resolve the conflict and establish an independent Palestinian state, reflecting the UAE's belief that regional stability can only be attained through the two-state solution.