UBS to pay $300 million in US settlement over Credit Suisse mortgages

By Noele Illien

UBS Group AG agreed to pay $300 million to settle a mortgage-related case with the US Department of Justice as it continues to work down the list of legal issues it inherited when it bought Credit Suisse in early 2023.

ALSO READ: UBS agrees to pay $511 million to end Credit Suisse's US tax investigation The Zurich-based bank said the decision will resolve all of the outstanding payments owed from a settlement on the matter originally made by Credit Suisse in 2017, according to a statement on Monday.

In May, UBS agreed to pay $511 million to settle a separate US investigation into how Credit Suisse Group helped rich Americans evade taxes. Monday’s announcement ticks off another matter, with the cost to settle further legacy cases including the fallout from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management in 2021 estimated by Bloomberg Intelligence at around $500 million.