Home / World News / UBS to pay $300 million in US settlement over Credit Suisse mortgages

UBS to pay $300 million in US settlement over Credit Suisse mortgages

The Zurich-based bank said the decision will resolve all of the outstanding payments owed from a settlement on the matter originally made by Credit Suisse in 2017

UBS
UBS said it expects Monday’s announcement to have a positive impact on its third quarter results. (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Noele Illien
 
UBS Group AG agreed to pay $300 million to settle a mortgage-related case with the US Department of Justice as it continues to work down the list of legal issues it inherited when it bought Credit Suisse in early 2023.
 
The Zurich-based bank said the decision will resolve all of the outstanding payments owed from a settlement on the matter originally made by Credit Suisse in 2017, according to a statement on Monday.  
 
In May, UBS agreed to pay $511 million to settle a separate US investigation into how Credit Suisse Group helped rich Americans evade taxes. Monday’s announcement ticks off another matter, with the cost to settle further legacy cases including the fallout from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management in 2021 estimated by Bloomberg Intelligence at around $500 million. 
 
A number of lenders had faced claims over the sale of mortgage securities that plummeted in value during the 2008 financial crisis. The banks faced allegations that they misrepresented the quality of the home loans underpinning these securities in order to win buyers, exacerbating the impact of the sub-prime mortgage collapse.
 
In 2023, UBS agreed to pay $1.44 billion to settle its own long-running case over US mortgage-backed securities, which was one of the bank’s biggest legal headaches at the time.
 
UBS said it expects Monday’s announcement to have a positive impact on its third quarter results as it plans to recognize a credit in the bank’s non-core unit as a result of the release of the contingent liability.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Groq challenges Nvidia's AI chip dominance with $6 billion valuation bid

Boeing fighter jet workers plan to strike after rejecting labour deal

China eyes next TikTok boom as firms boost video production with AI

Trump fired America's economic data collector. History shows the perils.

Trump tariffs jolt Malaysia, disrupting solar exports, China trade ties

Topics :UBS BankUBSCredit Suisse

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story