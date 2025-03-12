UK antitrust body raises concerns about Apple and Google's mobile browers

Britain's antitrust regulator said its inquiry group had found the mobile browser market, dominated by Apple and Google, was not working well for consumers and businesses, supporting its decision to launch an investigation into the sector in January.

A final report by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) independent inquiry group said most of its concerns related to Apple's policies about accessing the internet on its devices using its Safari browser.

Following provisional findings published in November, the CMA opened an investigation under its new powers in January.

It will decide if either or both companies have "strategic market status" in mobile ecosystems, a wider remit than the browser market looked at by the inquiry group.

The group said if the companies were designated with SMS status, the CMA should consider interventions such as enhancing the ability of rivals to compete by offering new features.

Apple's Safari and Google's Chrome browsers dominate the market, it said, with Safari accounting for 88% of browsers on Apple devices and Chrome accounting for 77% on devices running Google's Android operating system in 2024.

Also Read

Margot Daly, chair of the independent inquiry group, said competition between different mobile browsers was not working well and it was holding back innovation.

"I welcome the CMA's prompt action to open strategic market status investigations into both Apple and Google's mobile ecosystems," she said.

"The extensive analysis we've set out today will help that work as it progresses."