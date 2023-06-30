Home / World News / UK calls for UN reform with permanent Security Council seat for India

UK calls for UN reform with permanent Security Council seat for India

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the UN Security Council (UNSC), saying it rightly deserved a place as a permanent member of the United Nations

Press Trust of India London
Currently, the UNSC has five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the UK and the US. Only a permanent member has the power to veto any substantive resolution (Shutterstock)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The UK government has reiterated its call for reform of the United Nations as one of its top transnational priorities and supported India's bid for permanent membership of the powerful Security Council.

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the UN Security Council (UNSC), saying it rightly deserved a place as a permanent member of the United Nations.

Currently, the UNSC has five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the UK and the US. Only a permanent member has the power to veto any substantive resolution.

In a speech at a conference at the Chatham House think tank in London on Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called for a reinvigorated multilateral system that is more reflective of the times.

He pointed out that the world's economic centre of gravity is shifting away from the Euro-Atlantic and towards the Indo-Pacific but the multilateral institutions are yet to catch up.

I have five transnational priorities. First, reform of the United Nations Security Council. We want to see permanent African representation and membership extended to India, Brazil, Germany and Japan, said Cleverly.

I know this is a bold reform. But it will usher the Security Council into the 2020s. And the UNSC has grown before albeit not since 1965. My second priority is reform of the international financial institutions. This matters for climate finance and, of course, for poverty reduction, he said.

The minister also hailed India's leadership role with its presidency of the G20 in pitching for representation of poorer nations on the world stage.

It seems obvious to me that the voice of the poorest and most vulnerable countries must be heard at the heart of the multilateral system. That's why we support permanent membership of the G20 for the African Union and welcome India's leadership on taking this forward, he said.

Among the other priorities for the UK, Cleverly highlighted making finance easier and quicker to access and maximise the impact of that investment.

He also stressed that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) desperately needs new rules that reflect today's digital economy to make trade policy free, fair, open and not manipulated or distorted.

He spelt out another top priority as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing have the potential to transform humankind's problem-solving capabilities.

I will chair the UN Security Council's first-ever meeting on this issue, in New York next month. And the Prime Minister [Rishi Sunak] will host an AI summit this autumn, said Cleverly.

Also Read

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions

India asks UNSC reform docs name opponents of African permanent seats

Abolish veto rights or give them to new permanent members in UNSC: India

India right to ask for major course correction of UNSC: Indian envoy Kamboj

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Gurdwara in Pakistan

Bausch + Lomb to buy dry-eye drug maker Novartis for $1.75 bn: Report

UN nuke chief to visit Fukushima plant, see preps for release of wastewater

Investors pour most money into Japan stocks since 2020, says BofA

US flies nuclear-capable bombers in a fresh show of force against N Korea

Topics :BritainUnited NationsUN Security Councilbilateral tiesUnited StatesChinaRussiaFrance

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story