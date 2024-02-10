UK Foreign Secy urges Pak to uphold fundamental rights amid poll violence

The Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, urged Pakistan authorities on Friday to uphold fundamental human rights, including a free and fair trial through the independent judicial system and also expressed concern over restrictions imposed on internet access on polling day and significant delays in election results.

"The UK urges authorities in Pakistan to uphold fundamental human rights, including free access to information, and the rule of law. This includes the right to a fair trial through adherence to due process and an independent and transparent judicial system, free from interference," the British Foreign Minister said in an official statement.

"We recognise, however, serious concerns raised about the fairness and lack of inclusivity of the elections. We regret that not all parties were formally permitted to contest the elections and that legal processes were used to prevent some political leaders from participation, and to prevent the use of recognisable party symbols. We also note the restrictions imposed on internet access on polling day, significant delays to the reporting of results and claims of irregularities in the counting process," the former British PM said.

He also underscored the significance of the election of civilian government with the people's mandate, saying that the new government must be accountable to the people it serves.

The statement, quoting British Foreign Minister, read further, "The election of a civilian government with the mandate to deliver crucial reforms is essential for Pakistan to flourish. The new government must be accountable to the people it serves, and work to represent the interests of all Pakistan's citizens and communities with equity and justice. We look forward to working with Pakistan's next government to achieve this, and across the range of our shared interests."

Significantly, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, currently incarcerated, was disqualified from contesting the elections due to criminal convictions. The electoral symbol of the PTI was also taken away by the ECP in a ruling later backed by the Pakistan apex court.

As a result, the PTI leaders and supporters contested as independent candidates, Dawn reported.

According to the latest provisional results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are leading with 58 seats.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which has emerged as the single largest party, is trailing with 34 seats, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at 34 seats.

According to the unofficial results called by Geo News for 224 out of 265 seats, independent candidates, mostly backed by PTI, are leading with 91 seats, followed by PML-N and PPP at 64 and 50, respectively.

The ECP has released the provisional results for 134 out of 265 seats in the National Assembly.