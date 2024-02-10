Home / World News / UK PM Rishi Sunak paid over half a million pounds in personal tax

UK PM Rishi Sunak paid over half a million pounds in personal tax

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid over half a million pounds in personal tax for the financial year 2022-23, Downing Street revealed on Friday as part of its transparency data release

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty visit Akshardham Temple (Photo: Facebook | hindutemplenewcastle)
Press Trust of India London

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 6:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid over half a million pounds in personal tax for the financial year 2022-23, Downing Street revealed on Friday as part of its transparency data release.

The 43-year-old Indian-origin leader had indicated his plans to publish his tax returns. His tax assessment document shows he paid a tax bill of GBP 508,308, around GBP 75,000 more than what he paid in the previous financial year (2021-22).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The tax documents show that Sunak made nearly GBP 1.8 million through capital gains up from GBP 1.6 million in 2021-22 as well as GBP 293,407 in other interest and dividends.

All of the investment income and capital gains came from a US-based investment fund listed as a blind trust, according to the summary. He also earned GBP 139,477 during the year from his roles as a member of Parliament and Prime Minister including allowances for the use of 10 Downing Street.

Prepared by accountancy service Evelyn Partners, the tax summary follows the publication of his previous returns filed with His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in March last year.

It followed pressure after it emerged his Indian wife Akshata Murty, had non-dom status meaning she did not have to pay UK tax on her international income from her father's software firm Infosys.

She has since relinquished the legal status to avoid it becoming a distraction for her husband's political career.

Also Read

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

Year Ender 2023: 5 biggest moments that rocked the internet this year

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

US client once made Narayana Murthy sleep on box in storeroom, reveals book

Let's join hands to rebuild Pak, says Sharif after failing to gain majority

US to launch $5 billion research hub to stay ahead in the chip race

China's ongoing property crisis is starting to ripple across the world

Israeli strikes kill 9 after Biden calls Israel's approach 'over the top'

My govt would try to improve ties with neighbouring countries: Nawaz Sharif

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rishi SunakUK govtIndia UK relationInfosys Infosys Narayan Murthy

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story