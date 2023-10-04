Home / World News / UK high commissioner condemns heckling of Indian envoy at Glasgow gurdwara

UK high commissioner condemns heckling of Indian envoy at Glasgow gurdwara

Arrests were made after protesters gathered outside the High Commission of India in London on Monday, waving anti-India placards and chanting slogans

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Alex Ellis, the UK's High Commissioner to India, on Wednesday said the incident in Glasgow last week where his Indian counterpart was blocked from entering a gurdwara by pro-Khalistan extremists was something that "absolutely should not have happened."

Arrests were made after protesters gathered outside the High Commission of India in London on Monday, waving anti-India placards and chanting slogans, and similar action had been taken in March too, he said. "There are other ways in which the British authorities can act where they see extremism of any form. For example closing down TV stations, charities and schools, none of which are what they say they are," the UK envoy said at the India Today Conclave here. Security "around people and the buildings of India" too was enhanced, he added. "Something happened (in Glasgow) which absolutely should not have happened," Ellis further said.

As per a statement issued by the High Commission of India in London, three people from outside Scotland deliberately disrupted Indian High Commissioner Vikram Dorwaiswami's visit to Glasgow Gurdwara Guru Granth Sahib on Friday evening, and one even attempted to violently force open the diplomatic vehicle when Dorwaiswami and others arrived. As they hurled threats and abuse, the High Commissioner and Consul General of India decided to leave to avert any further altercation. Ellis, meanwhile, also said that the UK has good communication with the Indian authorities, and the two countries have created a joint (anti) extremism task force.

"We take it (extremism) seriously and that is why we have taken the measures whether in terms of security, or in other ways to frustrate unacceptable extremism in my country," the British envoy added.

Topics :UK govtKhalistan issueKhalistan movement

