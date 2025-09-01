Trump calls India-US ties a 'one-sided disaster' over tariffs, oil imports

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Monday described the relationship with India as a “totally one-sided disaster,” stating that India has been charging “high tariffs,” making it difficult for American businesses to sell their products in the Indian market.

Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump acknowledged that India has now offered to cut tariffs to zero, “but it’s getting late,” without providing further details.

Meanwhile, on X, the US Embassy in India posted Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statement from January: “The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship.”

The contrasting statements came on the day images showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping talking ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, China. Modi’s meetings with Putin and Xi underscored India’s attempt to strike a diplomatic balancing act in foreign policy, amid strained US ties with both China and Russia. While Trump did not comment on the meeting, he said India does very little business with the US but sells large volumes of goods in the American market, making the US its biggest “client.” In the same post, he criticised India’s purchase of Russian oil and defence equipment, claiming the country buys “very little” from the US.

ALSO READ: IMD issues orange alert in Gurugram for Tuesday; WFH, online classes advised “Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the US. They have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!” the post read. The US administration had imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on India, followed by an additional 25 per cent last week—taking the total burden to 50 per cent. Washington justified its move by citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil.