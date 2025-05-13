Home / World News / UK police investigate after fire erupts at Keir Starmer's London house

UK police investigate after fire erupts at Keir Starmer's London house

Nobody was hurt in the incident, though the front door was damaged and a cordon remains in place on the street and police is present at the site

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK
While Starmer as the UK's PM resides in Downing Street, however, he still retains his north London residence (Photo: Reuters)
ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 10:01 AM IST
UK Police have been carrying out an investigation after a small fire erupted at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's north London home in the early hours of Monday morning. The London Fire Brigade was called at 1

Nobody was hurt in the incident, though the front door was damaged and a cordon remains in place on the street and police is present at the site. A resident of the street said he heard a loud, one-off bang, that sounded like a "firebomb" and possibly shattered glasses.

ALSO READ: Keir Starmer holds 'productive' talks with Trump on UK-US trade deal

Counterterror police were involved in the investigation, and the fire is being treated as suspicious. While Starmer as the UK's PM resides in Downing Street, however, he still retains his north London residence.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to a small fire outside a property" in Kentish Town Monday morning." The spokesperson further stated, "Two fire engines from Kentish Town Fire Station attended the scene."

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: UK PM Starmer calls for restraint, Sunak backs India

Metropolitan Police said that police were alerted by the London Fire Brigade regarding reports of fire at a residential address, Politico reported.

In a statement, a Metropolitan Police said, "On Monday, 12 May at 1.35 a.m., police were alerted by the London Fire Brigade to reports of a fire at a residential address."

Downing Street said Keir Starmer was grateful to the emergency services for their work but could not comment further due to the ongoing probe.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

