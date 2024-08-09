UK revisits Online Safety Act as disinformation triggers far-right riots

The British government is considering tweaks to the Online Safety Act following a week of racist rioting driven by false information online.

Why it's important?

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The act, passed in October but not set to be enforced until early next year, allows the government to fine social media companies up to 10 per cent of global turnover if they are found in breach.

At present, companies would only face a fine if they fail to police illegal content, such as incitments to violence or hate speech. Proposed changes could see Ofcom sanction companies if they allow "legal but harmful" content such as misinformation to flourish.



Britain's recently-elected Labour government inherited the legislation from the Conservatives, who spent many months tweaking the bill in an attempt to balance the right to free speech with concerns over online harms.



Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas Symonds said on Friday that the government would revisit the law's framework.



More From This Section

"There are obviously aspects of the Online Safety Act that haven't come into effect yet. We stand ready to make changes if necessary," he said on Sky News.



Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, told the Guardian on Thursday that the Online Safety Act needed to be amended in the wake of the riots.



"I think what the government should do very quickly is check if it is fit for purpose. I think it's not fit for purpose," he told the newspaper.



Context



Disorder spread across Britain last week, after widely-shared online posts wrongly identified the suspected killer of three young girls in a July 29 knife attack as a Muslim migrant.



As rioters clashed with police in some towns and cities, X owner Elon Musk also used his platform to share misleading information with his millions of followers, including one post suggesting civil war was "inevitable" in Britain.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said there was "no justification" for such comments.