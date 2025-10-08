Home / World News / UK's Vertu Motors sees up to $7.4 million hit from JLR cyberattack

UK's Vertu Motors sees up to $7.4 million hit from JLR cyberattack

Vertu, which operates 10 JLR dealerships, said about 2 million pounds of the profit impact was in September, with the full-year effect hinging on when JLR restores its systems

Jaguar land rover/JLR
For the six months ended August 31, adjusted profit before tax was 20 million pounds, down nearly 10% from last year | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

British car dealer Vertu Motors on Wednesday warned of a hit of up to 5.5 million pounds ($7.4 million) to annual profit from disruptions due to a cybersecurity incident at Jaguar Land Rover, sending its shares down 3.5 per cent in early trading.

Luxury carmaker JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors said on Tuesday that it was restarting some of its operations after it was forced into a near six-week shutdown following a major cybersecurity incident.

Vertu, which operates 10 JLR dealerships, said about 2 million pounds of the profit impact was in September, with the full-year effect hinging on when JLR restores its systems.

"We are currently working with our insurance brokers and insurers to assess a potential claim under our insurance policy, which extends to the impact of third-party systems outages," Vertu CEO Robert Forrester said in a statement.

The company said it expects to report annual adjusted pretax profit in line with market expectations, excluding the JLR impact. Analysts on average were expecting profit of 27.2 million pounds, according to the company.

For the six months ended August 31, adjusted profit before tax was 20 million pounds, down nearly 10 per cent from last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

11 soldiers, 19 TTP militants killed during clash in northwest Pakistan

Europe to start biometric checks for non-EU travellers from Oct 12: Details

Turkey's gas shift threatens Russia, Iran's last major European market

Sundar Pichai congratulates Nobel Prize winner; says 5 Googlers have won it

US aid cuts unleash suffering across Myanmar, hitting children hardest

Topics :Jaguar Land RoverTata Motors Jaguar Land RoverJLRBritain

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story