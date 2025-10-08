Sundar Pichai congratulates Nobel Prize winner; says 5 Googlers have won it

Alphabet's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sundar Pichai, has congratulated this year's winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics , which was announced on October 7.

Pichai, in a post on X, wrote, "Congrats to Michel Devoret, John Martinis, and John Clarke on the Nobel Prize in Physics. Michel is the chief scientist of hardware at our Quantum AI lab, and John Martinis led the hardware team for many years. Their pioneering work in quantum mechanics in the 1980s made recent breakthroughs possible and paved the way for error-corrected quantum computers to come."

He further added, "I was just at our quantum lab in Santa Barbara yesterday, seeing the incredible progress, hope they are celebrating today. Feeling lucky this morning to work at a company that has had 5 Nobel Laureates among our ranks - 3 prizes in 2 years!"

Nobel laureates associated with Google Apart from Martinis and Devoret, some other Nobel laureates who have been associated with Google include: Demis Hassabis and John Jumper, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2024 for developing AlphaFold, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence system that predicts the 3D structure of proteins from their amino acid sequences Geoffrey Hinton, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2024, for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks Nobel Prize in Physics The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Michel Devoret, John Martinis, and John Clarke, three US-based scientists, for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said that this year’s prize has provided opportunities for developing the next generation of quantum technology, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors. The three Nobel Prize winners conducted experiments with an electrical circuit in which they demonstrated both quantum mechanical tunnelling and quantised energy levels in a system big enough to be held in the hand, the Academy said in a statement. Between 1984 and 1985, Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis carried out experiments using an electronic circuit made of superconducting materials, substances that allow current to flow without resistance. The circuit featured superconducting elements divided by a thin layer of insulating material, forming what is known as a Josephson junction.