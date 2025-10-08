Home / World News / Sundar Pichai congratulates Nobel Prize winner; says 5 Googlers have won it

Sundar Pichai congratulates Nobel Prize winner; says 5 Googlers have won it

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated Michel Devoret, John Martinis, and John Clarke for winning the Nobel Prize in Physics this year

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO
File image of Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Google
Alphabet's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sundar Pichai, has congratulated this year's winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics, which was announced on October 7.
 
Pichai, in a post on X, wrote, "Congrats to Michel Devoret, John Martinis, and John Clarke on the Nobel Prize in Physics. Michel is the chief scientist of hardware at our Quantum AI lab, and John Martinis led the hardware team for many years. Their pioneering work in quantum mechanics in the 1980s made recent breakthroughs possible and paved the way for error-corrected quantum computers to come."
 
He further added, "I was just at our quantum lab in Santa Barbara yesterday, seeing the incredible progress, hope they are celebrating today. Feeling lucky this morning to work at a company that has had 5 Nobel Laureates among our ranks - 3 prizes in 2 years!"
 

Nobel laureates associated with Google

 
Apart from Martinis and Devoret, some other Nobel laureates who have been associated with Google include:
Demis Hassabis and John Jumper, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2024 for developing AlphaFold, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence system that predicts the 3D structure of proteins from their amino acid sequences
 
Geoffrey Hinton, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2024, for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks
 

Nobel Prize in Physics

 
The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Michel Devoret, John Martinis, and John Clarke, three US-based scientists, for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.
 
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said that this year’s prize has provided opportunities for developing the next generation of quantum technology, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors.
 
The three Nobel Prize winners conducted experiments with an electrical circuit in which they demonstrated both quantum mechanical tunnelling and quantised energy levels in a system big enough to be held in the hand, the Academy said in a statement.
 
Between 1984 and 1985, Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis carried out experiments using an electronic circuit made of superconducting materials, substances that allow current to flow without resistance. The circuit featured superconducting elements divided by a thin layer of insulating material, forming what is known as a Josephson junction.
 

Nobel Prize 2025

 
One of the most prestigious awards in the world, the Nobel Prize, is being announced from October 6 to October 13. The award spans across six categories, including physiology or medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace, and economic sciences.
 
The Nobel is awarded to individuals or organisations who have made the greatest contributions to humanity in the past year. Founded in 1895 by Alfred Nobel, the prizes were initially presented in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace.

Nobel Prize Google Sundar Pichai

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

