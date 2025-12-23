Home / World News / After months of protests, UK eases inheritance tax burden on farms

After months of protests, UK eases inheritance tax burden on farms

Tom Bradshaw, president of the National Farmers Union, said the original proposals represented a "pernicious and cruel tax" that his organisation had fought for 14 months

British farmers rally with their tractors at Trafalgar Square
British farmers rally with their tractors at Trafalgar Square. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Britain's government said on Tuesday it would scale back its plan to raise more tax from farmers, following months of protests since the introduction of an inheritance tax charge on farms was announced in 2024.
 
From April, the threshold for individual inheritance tax relief will rise to 2.5 million pounds ($3.4 million) from 1 million pounds, significantly reducing the number of farms and agricultural business owners facing higher tax bills, the government said.
 
"We have listened closely to farmers across the country and we are making changes today to protect more ordinary family farms," Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said in a statement.
 
"It's only right that larger estates contribute more, while we back the farms and trading businesses that are the backbone of Britain’s rural communities," she said.
 
Tom Bradshaw, president of the National Farmers Union, said the original proposals represented a "pernicious and cruel tax" that his organisation had fought for 14 months.
 
"I am thankful common sense has prevailed and government has listened," Bradshaw said. "From the start the government said it was trying to protect the family farm and the change announced today brings this much closer to reality for many."
 

TRACTOR PROTESTS IN LONDON

 
The move represents the latest policy reversal by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government. In July, it backed down on plans to cut welfare spending, and in June it scaled back a proposal to reduce subsidies on energy bills for the elderly.
 
Under the revised rules, 100% relief will apply up to the new 2.5 million pounds threshold, with 50% relief on assets above the new level. Spouses or civil partners will be able to pass on up to 5 million pounds' worth of farm assets between them, the statement said.
 
The government estimated that around 85% of estates claiming agricultural property relief in the 2026/27 year, including those that also claim for business property relief, will pay no more inheritance tax as a result of the changes.
 
The original announcement in 2024, which ended an exemption from inheritance tax for agricultural families from next year, triggered protests in London by tractor-driving farmers that have continued regularly.
 
The government had said the measure was intended to raise revenue to help pay for strained public services. Farmers warned it would destroy family farms and cut food production.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Shehbaz offers talks to Imran Khan's party to ease political tension

Global investors shift bets to Chinese AI amid fears of Wall Street bubble

Jailed Imran Khan calls for street movement against 'Asim Law' in Pakistan

Premium

China complains against India at WTO over IT goods tariff, solar scheme

Novo Nordisk secures US FDA approval for first weight-loss pill

Topics :UKprotestsInternational News

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story