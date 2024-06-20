UK takes top spot in Europe, Israel for GenAI startups, says Accel

"When looking deeper at these companies roots, we begin to see where the main GenAI talent hubs exist in the region and the common paths founders take," said Accel partner Harry Nelis.
A quarter of the startups have at least one founder who has worked at Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, DeepMind, Meta, or Microsoft, and more than a third have held positions at academic institutions, he said.
A quarter of the founders were educated in UK universities such as University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, University College London and Oxford University, Accel said.
