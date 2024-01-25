Home / World News / UK to benefit from India's progress, says Indian Dy High Commissioner

Press Trust of India London

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 7:09 AM IST
Urging the UK to shed its "old lenses" and "see India for what it is", India's Deputy High Commissioner, Sujit Ghosh, on Wednesday said that London is "uniquely positioned" to benefit from New Delhi's rise.

Ghosh was addressing the annual UK-India Parliamentary Lunch organised by the London-headquartered India Global Forum (IGF) here.

The annual event brings together "leading figures from politics, business, finance, and culture over an informative sit-down lunch to celebrate the growing ties between our two great democracies," according to the IGF website.

Ghosh spoke extensively about the growing UK-India ties, the vibrant digital economy, and opportunities in India, the IGF said in a post on the social media platform X.

He said, India is not just creating opportunities for its people but also for the rest of the globe. The UK is uniquely positioned to benefit from India's rise."

"The time has come for our friends in the UK to shed their old lenses and see India for what it is," the X post quoted Ghosh.

James Cleverly, UK Home Secretary, was quoted in another post on X by the IGF as saying, The living bridge between UK and India, the people-to-people links, and the ability for people to visit our respective countries, work together, do deals together, is incredibly important.

IGF founder Manoj Ladwa highlighted the current geopolitics, trade and investment scenarios and said, Democracies work best when they work together.

The IGF is the agenda-setting forum for international businesses and leaders, offering platforms for corporates and policymakers.

Topics :Rishi SunakIndia UK relationIndia UKMinistry of External AffairsS Jaishankar

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

