Home / World News / UK to join Indo-Pacific free trade bloc in major post-Brexit pact

UK to join Indo-Pacific free trade bloc in major post-Brexit pact

The UK believes membership will give it a role in setting regional trade rules over the coming decades

Bloomberg
UK to join Indo-Pacific free trade bloc in major post-Brexit pact

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us

The UK will join an 11-nation Indo-Pacific free-trade bloc, becoming the first new member since its creation, in a bid to strengthen economic ties with new partners following divorce from the European Union. PM Rishi Sunak’s government sees membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTTP), which includes Australia, Japan and Canada, as a boost for economic growth and geopolitical relations. The UK expects growth of $2.23 billion each year over the long-term, a figure that could rise if other countries join the bloc.  

The UK believes membership will give it a role in setting regional trade rules over the coming decades. That could mean the UK and other members preventing China’s future accession to the bloc in a move to ensure high trade standards. The UK said it did not compromise on its environmental and food standards. 

UK concluded two years of negotiations with a formal agreement to become the 12th member of the CPTPP.

Topics :UKtradeTrade bloc talks

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

Also Read

UAE emerges as second biggest tea importer from India after CIS bloc

Sweden, Finland discuss NATO accession with Turkey, says military bloc

Political stability may give impetus to India-UK trade pact talks: Experts

If delay in FTA talks, GCC nations can join India-UAE trade deal

India, Oz for early conclusion of trade pact talks; eye $100 bn in 5 years

How this little-known US agency holds power over future of TikTok

Netflix restructures film group as it scales back movie output: Report

Former president Donald Trump indictment sets US on uncertain course

Singapore government sells 2.9% stake in Phoenix Mills for Rs 670 cr

G20 Sherpa's meeting: Negotiations to begin on leaders' statement

Next Story