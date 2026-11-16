UK underprepared for major crises, needs to overhaul approach, warns report

The UK is underprepared for major national emergencies and needs to overhaul its approach to resilience, a House of Lords committee warned in a report published on Monday. It called on the UK government to strengthen leadership, reduce dependence on foreign supply chains and involve businesses and local communities in emergency planning.

In a report titled 'Are we ready? Building a culture of resilience', the House of Lords National Resilience Committee said the government appeared “complacent", and the nation is “underprepared” amid growing threats, including cyber-attacks, hostile state activity and disruptions to critical infrastructure.

The committee said existing resilience plans were largely out of date and focused on individual emergencies, such as power outages, water supply disruptions and cyber-attacks, but did not adequately account for multiple crises occurring simultaneously or triggering one another.

It called for a shift towards long-term preparedness and prevention, rather than focusing mainly on emergency response and recovery. The report also highlighted the UK's dependence on international supply chains for essential products. It said the country imports 80 per cent of the active ingredient used in penicillin antibiotics from China and no longer has any domestic antibiotic manufacturing capacity after its last plant closed in 2025. It added that just nine retailers account for around 94.5 per cent of food sold through UK supermarkets. Committee calls for dedicated minister, stronger supply chains ALSO READ: Alibaba says Qwen4-Max cuts task costs by 60%, boosts cyber safeguards The committee recommended appointing a Cabinet minister solely responsible for national resilience, supported by a chief resilience officer at permanent secretary level. It also called for the Prime Minister to make an annual statement to Parliament on the country's preparedness.

It said the government should bring local authorities, voluntary and community organisations, faith groups and private companies into the country's main resilience planning structure. To address supply-chain vulnerabilities, the report called for diversification of sources for critical products, including medicines, food and water, alongside investment in rebuilding domestic manufacturing capacity. It also recommended reviewing whether existing medicine stockpiles and supplier-held reserves are sufficient to withstand prolonged disruption. “Preparedness and resilience in the face of major national crises must be normalised and seen as part of everyday life,” the report said. The committee proposed making routine stress-testing exercises a statutory requirement for public and private sector organisations. It said these exercises should cover critical sectors such as food, energy, water, pharmaceuticals and other strategically important industries.