Ukraine ceasefire still on table as Trump seeks deal, says Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US hasn’t ruled out a ceasefire in Ukraine as part of the goal of brokering a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, while arguing that additional sanctions would be unlikely to force President Vladimir Putin to accept a deal.

While Donald Trump had gone into Friday’s summit with Putin seeking a ceasefire, he’d emerged saying he was going to focus on a final settlement. Rubio told NBC’s Meet the Press that the US remains committed to crafting a deal that includes both “what the border lines are going to look like” and Russia accepting that Ukraine “is a sovereign country.”

Rubio sought to outline a path forward after the summit in Alaska without indicating what leverage the US intends to use on either side in the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Trump told Fox News after the summit that he’d encourage Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to make a deal with Russia. A full peace agreement is “the best way to end the war now, whether there needs to be a cease fire on the way there,” Rubio said. “Well, we’ve advocated for that. Unfortunately, the Russians as of now, have not agreed to that.”