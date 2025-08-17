Home / World News / Ukraine ceasefire still on table as Trump seeks deal, says Rubio

Ukraine ceasefire still on table as Trump seeks deal, says Rubio

While Donald Trump had gone into Friday's summit with Putin seeking a ceasefire, he'd emerged saying he was going to focus on a final settlement

Marco Rubio
Engaging with Russia is necessary to end the war, “as distasteful people may find it,” Rubio said. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US hasn’t ruled out a ceasefire in Ukraine as part of the goal of brokering a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, while arguing that additional sanctions would be unlikely to force President Vladimir Putin to accept a deal.  
While Donald Trump had gone into Friday’s summit with Putin seeking a ceasefire, he’d emerged saying he was going to focus on a final settlement. Rubio told NBC’s Meet the Press that the US remains committed to crafting a deal that includes both “what the border lines are going to look like” and Russia accepting that Ukraine “is a sovereign country.” 
Rubio sought to outline a path forward after the summit in Alaska without indicating what leverage the US intends to use on either side in the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Trump told Fox News after the summit that he’d encourage Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to make a deal with Russia. 
A full peace agreement is “the best way to end the war now, whether there needs to be a cease fire on the way there,” Rubio said. “Well, we’ve advocated for that. Unfortunately, the Russians as of now, have not agreed to that.” 
European leaders will be joining Zelenskiy at follow-up talks Trump on Monday in Washington, in a show of support as Ukraine’s leader faces growing US pressure to agree to a quick peace deal with Russia that involves giving up territory.   
Rubio said no US sanctions on Russia have been relaxed and the US may eventually end up imposing tougher penalties if talks stall. 
“And so those options remain to the president,” he said. “The minute he takes those steps, all talks stop.” 
Engaging with Russia is necessary to end the war, “as distasteful people may find it,” Rubio said. 
Asked whether a ceasefire is off the table, Rubio said, “No, it’s not off the table.” At the same time, he added, “Let’s be frank, this is not our war.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fatal blast at US steel's Clairton plant sparks doubts over its future

Gold prices may see consolidation next week as focus shifts to Fed, US data

Explained: Why Donbas is central to Putin's Ukraine peace offer with Trump

EU push to protect digital rules holds up trade statement with US: Report

Pakistan floods kill 220, forecasters warn heavier monsoon rains ahead

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUnited StatesUnited States TradeTrade talks

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story