Home / World News / Ukraine 'could still win' against Russia, says Trump but doubts outcome

Ukraine 'could still win' against Russia, says Trump but doubts outcome

Trump's remarks came during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Oval Office, where both leaders signed a multi-billion dollar agreement on critical minerals

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump has continued to push for an end to the war that began in February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine (Photo:PTI)
ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 7:39 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) clarified his stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that Ukraine "could still win it" but adding his doubt to the possibility, emphasising the unpredictable nature of conflict.

Responding to a question referencing his earlier remarks at the United Nations, where he stated that Ukraine "could possibly win the war", Trump said, "Well, they could. They could still win it. I don't think they will, but they could still win it."

He clarified his earlier remark at the UN, stating that "I never said that they would win it. I said they could win it. Anything can happen. You know, war is a very strange thing."

Trump's remarks came during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Oval Office, where both leaders signed a multi-billion dollar agreement on critical minerals and defence cooperation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US President Donald Trump to adopt a tougher stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating he was ready to attend the upcoming summit in Budapest, Hungary.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Zelenskyy said Trump needed to exert even greater pressure on Putin than he had during his recent success in securing a ceasefire with Hamas.

"Putin is something similar but stronger than Hamas," Zelenskyy said, adding, "and that's why more pressure" is needed.

He noted the war's larger scale and Russia's position as the world's second-largest army.

Zelenskyy hoped that this pressure would include the delivery of long-range US Tomahawk missiles capable of striking deep into Russia.

While Trump had raised the possibility of providing Tomahawks to Ukraine, he appeared to temper expectations following his meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House, which came a day after a phone call with Putin.

"It was good that President Trump didn't say 'no', but for today, didn't say 'yes'," Zelenskyy said.

Trump announced that he would meet with Putin in Budapest for a second round of talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, who labelled Putin a "terrorist", nevertheless reiterated his willingness for direct dialogue.

"If we really want to have just and lasting peace, we need both sides of this tragedy," he said. "How can there be some deals without us about us?" Zelenskyy confirmed he had told Trump, "I'm ready," when asked about attending the Budapest summit.

However, no date has been finalised for the summit, which is expected to be held in the Hungarian capital in the coming weeks, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump has continued to push for an end to the war that began in February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan's parliament set to elect Sanae Takaichi as nation's first female PM

China's economy slows to 4.8% in Jul-Sep amid trade tensions, weak demand

EU energy ministers push to ban all Russian gas by 2027 amid US pressure

Louvre to remain closed one day after jewel heist, here's what to know

Crown jewels stolen in audacious daylight robbery at Louvre museum

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraineZelenskyy

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story