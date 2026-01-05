Home / World News / Ukraine didn't target Putin residence in drone strike, says Trump

Ukraine didn't target Putin residence in drone strike, says Trump

Trump addressed the US determination after European officials argued that the Russian claim was nothing more than an effort by Moscow to undermine the peace effort

Donald Trump, Trump
I don't believe that strike happened, Trump told reporters as he travelled back to Washington on Sunday | (Photo: Reuters)
AP Aboard Air Force One
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 8:30 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

President Donald Trump on Sunday told reporters that US national security officials have determined that Ukraine did not target a residence belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack last week, disputing Kremlin claims that Trump had initially greeted with deep concern.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last week said Ukraine launched a wave of drones at Putin's state residence in the northwestern Novgorod region that the Russian defence systems were able to defeat. Lavrov also criticised Kyiv for launching the attack at a moment of intensive negotiations to end the war.

The allegation came just a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had travelled to Florida for talks with Trump on the US administration's still-evolving 20-point plan aimed at ending the war, and had Zelenskyy quickly denied it.

I don't believe that strike happened," Trump told reporters as he travelled back to Washington on Sunday after spending two weeks at his home in Florida.

Trump addressed the US determination after European officials argued that the Russian claim was nothing more than an effort by Moscow to undermine the peace effort.

But Trump, at least initially, had appeared to take the Russian allegations at face value. He told reporters last Monday that Putin had also raised the matter during a phone call he had with the Russian leader earlier that day. And Trump said he was very angry about the accusation.

By Wednesday, Trump appeared to be downplaying the Russian claim. He posted a link to a New York Post editorial on his social media platform that raised doubt about the Russian allegation.

The editorial lambasted Putin for choosing "lies, hatred, and death at a moment that Trump has claimed is closer than ever before to moving the two sides to a deal to end the war.

The US president has struggled to fulfil a pledge to quickly end the war in Ukraine and has shown irritation with both Zelenskyy and Putin as he tried to mediate an end to a conflict he boasted on the campaign trail that he could end in one day.

Both Trump and Zelenskyy said last week they made progress in their talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on a 20-point peace plan.

But Putin has shown little interest in ending the war until all of Russia's objectives are met, including winning control of all Ukrainian territory in the key industrial Donbas region and imposing severe restrictions on the size of Ukraine's post-war military and the type of weaponry it can possess.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taiwan detects 3 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels near its territory

Venezuela's V-P could face fate worse than Maduro if she defies US: Trump

North Korea says latest missile tests involves hypersonic weapons system

Rights groups say at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests

US forces seize Venezuela's Maduro, fly him to New York to face charges

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraineZelenskyy

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story