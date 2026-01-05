Home / World News / Venezuela's V-P could face fate worse than Maduro if she defies US: Trump

Venezuela's V-P could face fate worse than Maduro if she defies US: Trump

That contrasted with the president's remarks on Saturday that Rubio had spoken to Rodríguez and she was open to US-backed steps to improve living standards in Venezuela

Donald Trump, Trump
But Rodrguez has criticised Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's removal from the country and has demanded that the US return him (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 7:13 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

US President Donald Trump told The Atlantic on Sunday in a telephone interview that Delcy Rodrguez, Venezuela's vice president, could pay a very big price if she doesn't do what he thinks is right for the South American country.

That contrasted with the Republican president's comments about Rodrguez on Saturday when he said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had spoken with her and that she was willing to do what the US thinks is needed to improve the standard of living in Venezuela.

But Rodrguez has criticised Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's removal from the country and has demanded that the US return him.

Trump told the magazine that if she doesn't do what's right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro. The president told the New York Post in an interview Saturday that the US wouldn't need to station troops in Venezuela if she does what we want.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

North Korea says latest missile tests involves hypersonic weapons system

Rights groups say at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests

Qatar, Egypt sign MoU to enhance LNG sales and import cooperation

Two killed in Russian border drone strikes ahead of Ukraine peace talks

4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Udayapur district in western Nepal

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationVenezuelaVenezuela election

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story