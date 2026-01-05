Venezuela's V-P could face fate worse than Maduro if she defies US: Trump

US President Donald Trump told The Atlantic on Sunday in a telephone interview that Delcy Rodrguez, Venezuela's vice president, could pay a very big price if she doesn't do what he thinks is right for the South American country.

That contrasted with the Republican president's comments about Rodrguez on Saturday when he said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had spoken with her and that she was willing to do what the US thinks is needed to improve the standard of living in Venezuela.

But Rodrguez has criticised Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's removal from the country and has demanded that the US return him.