Ukraine launches probe into attack on Indian pharma unit; slams Russia

The Ukrainian Embassy in India has said that Russia's arguments over the attack on the Indian pharma company's warehouse in Kyiv have "no credibility" and It said that Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office has opened a criminal case into the destruction of property belonging to the Indian company Kusum by Russian forces.

Ukraine Embassy in India's statement after Russia denied Ukraine's accusation that its military attacked the warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Kyiv.

In a statement shared on X, the Ukrainian Embassy in India stated, "Any attempt to justify terror is legally untenable, cynical in essence, and pathetic in terms of competence. A serial criminal would never confess in their crimes. Russia's arguments have no credibility. It seems that the Russian Embassy in India is now pretending to be involved in planning air strikes on Ukraine."

"Then, just as they tried to justify the missile strike on Sumy on Palm Sunday, they might again claim it was a mistake. Maybe then Washington would believe them again. The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has opened a criminal case into the destruction of property belonging to the Indian company Kusum by Russian forces. And in the end, justice will prevail," it added.

In a statement shared on Thursday, the Russian Embassy in India suggested that it was likely one of Ukraine's own air defence missiles that hit the facility operated by Kusum Healthcare.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Embassy in India had claimed that a Russian missile struck the Kusum Healthcare warehouse, accusing Moscow of "deliberately" targeting Indian businesses.

"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. While claiming "special friendship" with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian business-destroying medicine meant for children and elderly," Ukraine Embassy in India said on April 12 in a post on X.

Responding to the allegations on X, the Russian Embassy in India stated, "The Russian Armed Forces did not attack or plan to attack on April 12, Kusum Healthcare's pharmacy warehouse in the eastern part of Kiev. On that day, Russian tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles and missile forces hit an aviation plant of the Ukrainian military industrial complex, the infrastructure of a military airfield and armoured vehicle repair and UAV assembly workshops at a completely different location."

The Russian Embassy in India blamed Ukraine's "ineptly operated electronic warfare systems" and suggested that a misfired Ukrainian air defence missile could have caused the damage.

"The most likely explanation of the incident is that one of the Ukrainian air defence missiles fell on Kusum Healthcare's warehouse, setting it on fire. Similar cases have occurred previously, whereby Ukrainian air defence interceptors failing to hit their targets fell in urban areas due to ineptly operated electronic warfare systems," the embassy said.

It reiterated that Russian forces have "never targeted civilian facilities" and further alleged, "It should also be noted that it has become customary for the Ukrainian military to deploy air defence systems, rocket launchers, artillery pieces and other military equipment in urban areas using civilians as a human shield.