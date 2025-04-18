Bangladesh demands Pakistan's apology & $4.5 bn as reparation of 1971 war

Bangladesh on Thursday called on Pakistan to issue a formal public apology for the 1971 war atrocities and pay $4.52 billion as its share of undivided assets and foreign aid funds.

This demand was raised during the first foreign secretary-level talks between the two nations in 15 years, held at the state guest house Padma in Dhaka. The talks come ahead of Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s scheduled visit to Bangladesh on April 27-28.

“We have raised the historically unresolved issues with Pakistan,” said Bangladesh Foreign Secretary M Jashim Uddin while addressing the media after the meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Amna Baloch.

These issues include the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the equitable distribution of assets following the 1971 split, the transfer of foreign aid meant for victims of the 1970 cyclone, and a long-awaited public apology for the genocide carried out by the Pakistani military during Bangladesh’s war of independence.

“We said this is the right time to settle the historical unsettled issues,” Uddin said, adding, “These issues need to be resolved to build a solid foundation for our future relations based on mutual benefit and trust.”

When asked how Pakistan responded, Uddin said Islamabad expressed willingness to stay engaged and take a “positive approach” in future discussions.

Pakistan responds cautiously

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office described the meeting as a “constructive and forward-looking engagement in a cordial environment,” covering the full range of bilateral issues — from politics and trade to cultural exchange and defence cooperation.

Both nations explored new areas of collaboration, including agriculture, education, and environmental protection. They also discussed the possibility of launching direct flights between the two countries in the near future.

Top officials meet to strengthen ties

Following the talks, Amna Baloch met with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain. Yunus stressed the need to move beyond past hurdles and deepen economic cooperation.

“There are certain hurdles. We have to find ways to overcome those and move forward,” Yunus told Baloch, adding that both countries must work together to tap into mutual opportunities.

Baloch acknowledged past challenges but echoed Yunus’s sentiment, saying, “We kept missing each other for a long time as our relationship was frozen. We have to overcome the barriers.”

She also recalled recent meetings between Yunus and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, noting a shared desire to revive bilateral engagement.

Push for unpaid aid and trade boost

Bangladesh reiterated its claim for $4.3 billion, representing its share of joint assets at the time of separation. Dhaka also demanded $200 million in foreign donations that were pledged for victims of the devastating 1970 cyclone but never transferred.

When asked whether currency devaluation over time had been factored into the figure, Uddin clarified the financial details were only tabled for now and would be discussed in-depth in follow-up meetings.

Bangladesh also urged Pakistan to remove tariff barriers, simplify trade procedures, and invest more in the country to help boost exports and economic ties. The two sides further agreed to explore cooperation in sectors such as fisheries, livestock, and agriculture, with a focus on technology exchange and productivity enhancement.

SAARC revival and regional cooperation

Another key topic was regional collaboration through the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Dhaka emphasised the need to revive the SAARC framework to promote stability and connectivity across South Asia.

Addressing speculation about Bangladesh’s shifting foreign policy stance, Uddin clarified that the country is not aligning itself with any particular nation. “Bangladesh intends to build relations with Pakistan based on mutual respect and mutual benefit,” said Foreign Secretary M Jashim Uddin.

“Comprehensive discussions held today on bilateral, regional, and global issues will help move our cooperation forward and contribute to resolving priority concerns through mutual goodwill and consensus,” he added.

A thaw in relations?

The foreign secretary-level talks mark a thaw in Bangladesh-Pakistan relations, especially after the departure of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August last year. The interim administration under Yunus is seen as taking a more neutral approach to the legacy of Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh’s 1971 War of Independence, backed by India, led to the Indian Army capturing over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers. The deep wounds of that conflict, marked by mass killings and atrocities committed by Pakistani armed forces, continue to cast a long shadow over ties between the neighbouring nations.