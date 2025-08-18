Ukraine may have to recognise territorial losses under peace deal: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Ukraine may ultimately have to recognise the loss of some of its territories as part of a potential peace settlement with Russia.

"As part of a truce, a ceasefire or a peace deal, the country may recognize the loss of territories," Macron said in a video address released on the Elysee Palace's X page.

"It will not recognize that they are under anyone else's sovereignty, but will recognize their loss though military action. It doesn't run counter to international law, but will be a very serious concession," he added, according to Russian news agency Tass.

Macron stressed that "after three and a half years of conflict and so many victims, no country will accept even actual territorial losses if it has no guarantees that the rest of its territory will be protected." He said that the Coalition of the Willing met on Sunday to "discuss security guarantees to Kyiv," which will be once again discussed on Monday at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington. In his words, the coalition wants to outline "the format of the Ukrainian army that will make it possible to guarantee a fair and lasting peace," as reported by Tass.