Ukraine's drones set oil depot in Russia's Rostov ablaze, says Guv Golubev

Ukraine's drones set several oil tanks on fire at the Glubokinskaya oil depot in Russia's Rostov region, several Russian Telegram channels reported on Wednesday.

Rostov's governor, Vasily Golubev, said in a Telegram post that four Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the region, but made no mention of an attack on an oil depot.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russia's security services, said that three tanks were burning after two drones fell on the territory of the oil depot.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.



The attack comes while tanks were still on fire at another Rostov's oil depot, in the Proletarsk district, some 10 days after the depot was attacked, Russian Telegram channels report.



Separately, Alexander Gusev, the governor of the Voronezh region that also borders Ukraine said that debris from a Ukraine-launched drone over the region sparked a fire "near explosive objects." Gusev added that there was no detonation.



The fire has since been extinguished, Gusev said on Telegram, and residents from two settlements who were temporarily evacuated were returning to their homes.



Russian officials often do not disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.



Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 30-month-old war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion on its smaller neighbour. Kyiv says that its air attacks aim to destroy energy, transport and military infrastructure that's key to Moscow's overall war effort.

